Airtel Introduces Its Most Affordable Broadband Plan in India

Airtel has introduced a new broadband plan in India, which is it’s most affordable one. The new Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Lite plan is priced at Rs 219 and competes with the recently introduced JioFiber Backup plan. Check out the details below.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Lite: Benefits

The new Rs 219 broadband plan by Airtel provides unlimited data at 10Mbps speeds to users for a month. The new Xstream Fiber Broadband Lite plan can help you in emergency situations and act as a ‘standby’ option. It also comes with a free router.

However, other than this, there are no perks as such. Plus, it is currently available in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. It remains to be seen when and if it reaches other circles.

Another possible caveat is that this plan can only be purchased as an annual plan. The yearly cost will be Rs 3,101, which isn’t that much. But, it still takes away the flexibility of getting of subscribing to a plan as per one’s needs.

The new Rs 219 Airtel broadband plan joins the existing Rs 499, the Rs 799, the Rs 999, the Rs 1,498, and the Rs 3,999 plans. The plans offer up to 1Gbps speeds and access to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more, among other things. You can check out the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans over here.

As mentioned earlier, the new Rs 219 Airtel plan competes with Jio’s Backup plan, which costs Rs 198. While it offers the same 10Mbps speeds, there are other perks (that too at a lesser price) that make the plan a better option. For instance, there’s access to landline calls, the option to upgrade to up to 100Mbps speeds, and get a 4K set-top-box with access to OTT plans using the Entertainment Upgrade pack.

So, what are your thoughts about both Airtel and Jio’s new affordable broadband plans? Which one of them you are most likely to get? Let us know in the comments below.