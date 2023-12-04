Airtel’s Launches Another New Prepaid 5G Plan with Disney+ Hotstar

It seems Airtel is on a roll. After launching a Netflix bundle plan, the company has now launched another new prepaid plan for its mobile customers that comes with a Hotstar subscription. This new plan costs Rs 869 and is valid for 84 days.

As you can tell, this new mobile plan is OTT-focused. As such, Airtel is giving customers get 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. However, the included tier is mobile-focused, so you can only watch shows and movies via your smartphone. Furthermore, the subscription is only limited to one device, so you can’t use Disney+ Hotstar on other devices like your TV or PC. Airtel started introducing plans like this early this year.

The daily data quota offered is 2GB/day in the plan for ample range. After this limited data finishes, the user will get 64Kbps speeds until the quota resets. Other benefits of Airtel’s new Rs 869 prepaid plan include Wynk Music & Hello Tunes access, a RewardsMini subscription, and an Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for 3 months. Overall, this new plan, which lasts for 84 days, is a good addition to the telecom provider’s other OTT-focused prepaid mobile plans.

Do note that Airtel also offers a slightly cheaper plan too. However, the extremely similar prepaid Rs 839 plan (2GB/day for 84 days) will not come with Disney+ Hotstar. This more affordable plan does offer Airtel XStream Play instead. Through this, Airtel users can unlock various OTTs.

What are your thoughts on the new Airtel’s new Rs 869 OTT-focused prepaid plan which includes Disney+ Hotstar? Will you be subscribing to it? Let us know in the comments below.