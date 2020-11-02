Under intense competition from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has started offering one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to its Platinum Postpaid and broadband users. The offer, which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks app, is available to select customers subscribed to postpaid wireless plans worth Rs. 499 or above, and broadband users subscribed to the Rs. 999 plan and above. Airtel users can check their eligibility on the ‘Thanks’ page of the aforementioned app.

It is worth noting that Airtel has already been offering users the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free with many of its prepaid wireless plans, including the Rs. 401, Rs. 448, Rs. 499, Rs. 599 and Rs. 2,698 vouchers. The Rs. 401 recharge is a data-only plan that offers 30GB of total data for 28 days, while the rest are combo plans with voice, data, and SMS benefits.

Meanwhile, Jio has also been offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription with a number of its prepaid recharges over the past few months. The company, back in August, launched two new plans priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 777 with one-year of Disney+Hotstar VIP, bringing IPL 2020 streaming at no extra cost. The offer is also valid on a whole bunch of other plans, including a few combo recharges and several data vouchers.

Do know that the latest offer is different from the ‘Add to Bill’ plans that allow Airtel customers to add their Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their postpaid bill to save themselves from the hassle of multiple bill payments. That particular option was rolled out last month and will require users to pay the full Rs. 399 for 1-year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. You can check out all the terms and conditions on the official Airtel website under ‘Postpaid and Broadband Disney+ Hotstar Offer’.