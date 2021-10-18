Acer India Suffers a Massive Data Breach; Hackers Steal 60GB Worth of User Data

Since early 2021, we have seen several companies ranging from Dominos, BigBasket to Clubhouse and Twitch suffer major data breaches and ransomware attacks. The biggest among them was the Facebook data leak that put the personal data of over 533 million users at risk. Now, as per recent reports, Acer has suffered a massive data breach where a group of hackers stole around 60GB worth of data from the company’s Indian servers.

According to reports, the attack was carried out by a hacking group named Desorden. The group reportedly stole large amounts of data, including customer information as well as Acer’s internal business data. The group has shared a video on the hacker’s forum as evidence of the leak.

The 60GB leaked data includes customer information of over 10,000 customers and other business information of 3,000 distributors and retailers. Acer has reportedly confirmed the breach to ZDNet and said that it originated from the company’s local after-sales service system in India.

“As part of our security threat evaluations and system checks, we have recently detected an isolated attack in early October 2021 on our local after-sales service system in India. While there was no financial information of Indian customers compromised, we are actively reaching out to potentially affected customers,” said the company in a statement.

Now, this is not the first time Acer suffered a data breach like this one. Earlier this year, the company witnessed a $50 million ransomware attack by the infamous ransomware group REvil. However, Acer states that following the recent attack, it did an entire scan of its system and activated security protocols.

The Taiwanese giant also confirmed that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team informed it about the attack, following which the company informed the affected users. If you have ever visited the Acer service center in India, we suggest you be very cautious of any malicious activity against your name.