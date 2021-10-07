Twitch Confirms Data Breach; Resets Stream Keys

Twitch has responded to the massive Twitch data leak that happened on 4chan yesterday and revealed the source code, payment figures of streamers, and more. In a statement that acknowledges the data breach, Twitch says that the breach happened due to an error in a server configuration change.

Twitch Responds to Data Breach

“We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us,” wrote Twitch on Twitter.

In a separate blog post, Twitch says that it has no indication that login credentials got exposed. In addition, the company clarified that it doesn’t store full credit card numbers, and hence, your credit card details are likely not compromised.

However, Twitch has reset all stream keys “out of an abundance of caution”. If you’re a Twitch streamer, you will find your new stream key on the Creator Dashboard. Since the stream keys have been reset, you may have to update the stream key in the broadcasting software you use for streaming on Twitch using your PC.

According to Twitch, users of Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation, and Twitch’s mobile app will not have to take any action to update the stream key. OBS users who have connected their Twitch account need not worry about updating the stream key too. If you have not connected your Twitch account to OBS or are using any other broadcasting software, you will have to manually copy your stream key from Twitch Dashboard and paste it into the software.