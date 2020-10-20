Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Watch Color in China earlier this year. It has since found its way to India as the Mi Watch Revolve. And today, the Chinese giant has launched a slightly upgraded version of the Mi Watch Color in its home country. Dubbed the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition, this new smartwatch supports blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and over 117 sport modes.

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition Specifications

Most of the specifications for this smartwatch remain the exact same as the original. You have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Mi Watch Color supports 24/7 heart rate tracking, GPS and Glonass to let you track your activity without having to carry a smartphone, and up to 16-days of battery life on a single charge.

So, what are the new features? First up, the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition sports an SpO2 sensor to enable blood oxygen monitoring. It is an essential feature that a lot of users are looking for in a smartwatch during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can now easily keep track of your blood oxygen saturation.

An important upgrade has also been introduced on the activity tracking front. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition supports 117 sport modes as opposed to the ten that were supported initially. It includes 17 professional sport modes, including triathlon, swimming, cycling, treadmill, and more than 100 extended sport modes, as per the official listing in China.

This smartwatch also supports the Firstbeat motion algorithm. It measures heart rate variability (time between consecutive heart beats), calorie consumption, sleep quality, and more to determine your health. The Mi Watch Color Sports Edition is also water-resistant up to 5ATM/ 50 meters. The software features remain exactly the same. You will receive call and message notifications, music controls, alarms, and more.

Price and Availability

Mi Watch Color Sports Edition has been priced at CNY 699 (~Rs. 7,699) but is on sale at an introductory price of CNY 649 (~Rs. 7,150) in China today. You can choose from among six colorful straps, including ivory, blue, black, yellow, olive green, and red. It is currently unclear whether this upgraded watch will come to India or not.