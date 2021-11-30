Xiaomi Found Testing MIUI 13 Based on Android 11 and Android 12; List of First Eligible Devices

Xiaomi is expected to introduce its next-gen Android 12-based MIUI 13 skin next month. Prior to the official announcement, it’s now revealed that the company is testing MIUI 13 based on both Android 11 and Android 12. A list of the first eligible devices has also been revealed. Here’s a look at the details.

MIUI 13 Eligible Devices Leaked

As per reports, the list of Xiaomi devices that will come with support for MIUI 13 includes the rumored Xiaomi 12X. The smartphone will be a part of the Xiaomi 12 series and come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 120Hz display, a 50MP main camera, and MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. XiaomiUI has spotted the phone’s internal build numbers (V13.0.0.56.RLDCNXM and V13.0.0.46.RLDMIXM). It confirms that the Xiaomi 12X will run Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

Another device that will be on the list is the purported Redmi K50. It will also run MIUI 13 based on Android 11. It is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, 48MP main camera, and more. You should know that there is a chance that Xiaomi would start testing these phones with MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

As per another XiaomiUI report, devices such as the Xiaomi Mix 4, the Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Lite 5G, the Redmi K40 Pro, the Redmi K40, and the Mi 10S will be the first set of smartphones to get MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details on the release of MIUI 13 for other Xiaomi/ Redmi devices once MIUI 13 makes an official entry. It is expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 series in December.

From what is available right now, we can expect the latest skin to be available for the Mi 10 series, Mi 10T series, Mi 11 series, Mi 11T series, Mi 9 series, Redmi 9 series, Redmi 10 series, Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi K20 series, the Redmi K30 series, Redmi K40 series, Poco X/ M/ C series, and more devices.

For those who don’t know, MIUI 13 is expected to introduce a number of changes to the user experience. The skin is likely to include a new notification system, an improved Control Center, more privacy features, a virtual RAM feature, new Files Manager app, and loads more.

Since this isn’t an official announcement from Xiaomi, it’s best to wait for some details from the company itself to get a better idea. We will keep you posted on the same, so stay tuned for more information.