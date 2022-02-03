Here’s When Your Xiaomi or Redmi Phone Will Get MIUI 13 Update in India

Xiaomi, after teasing it earlier this week, has finally introduced its latest MIUI 13 skin in India today. The new version of MIUI focuses on improved performance, privacy changes, multitasking capabilities, and visual changes. However, if you’re wondering when your Xiaomi or Redmi phone will get the MIUI 13 update in India, you should know that it will happen soon as the Chinese giant has revealed details on this too. Here’s a look at the details.

Xiaomi has revealed that the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update will start rolling out to users in India in the first quarter of this year. It has been announced that only 10 Xiaomi phones will receive the update in India in the first quarter. The first batch to receive the MIUI 13 update includes,

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11X

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Prime

However, the exact time of MIUI 13 update arrival for each device in India is still behind the veil. Xiaomi is expected to release details on this, as well as, the release schedule for other Xiaomi and Redmi devices soon. Hence, watch out for this space to get more information.

MIUI 13 Features

MIUI 13, which was introduced first in China late last year, brings performance improvements and introduces features like Liquid Storage, Optimized File Storage system, RAM optimization for increased efficiency of 40%, Processor Priority Optimization for improved CPU/GPU performance, and speeds, and more. Smart Balance is said to increase the battery life by up to 10%.

It also includes new wallpapers that show how various substances crystallize, along with support for live wallpapers. There’s also the added perk of a Sidebar, which will help users get access to apps with ease, thus, improving multitasking. Additionally, the company has also introduced improvements for the Notes app, Game Turbo, Control Center, better and improved privacy features, new app widgets, and much more. Check out the MIUI 13 features in India in action right here: