MIUI 13 Officially Announced in India; Check out New Features, Availability, and More

After recently dropping a teaser, Xiaomi has now officially unveiled its next-gen MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12 in India. This comes after the company recently made the latest version of its skin global after originally introducing it in China last year. MIUI 13 focuses on performance improvements, refined design, and multitasking features. Here’s a look at all the new MIUI 13 features introduced.

MIUI 13 Reaches India: A Look at the New Features

MIUI 13 comes with various RAM, chipset, and battery optimizations. There’s also the new optimized file storage system with a 60% improved efficiency, lesser storage fragmentation with the help of Liquid Storage. This system is said to provide users with a 95% read/ write speed even after 36 months.

The RAM optimization helps improve efficiency by 40%, while Processor Priority Optimization allows for faster processing speeds and higher performance. Smart Balance is claimed to increase the battery life by 10%.

The latest version of MIUI, as part of what is deemed a collab between MIUI 13 and Beauty & Science, has new dynamic wallpapers based on shape and changes of crystal formation. It also has support for live wallpapers. There’s also support for a new sidebar, which lets users access the apps they use the most with a simple swipe for improved and personalized multitasking capabilities.

Image: Xiaomi India Twitter

Xiaomi has also introduced changes to the Notes app with new Mind Maps, along with improvements for Game Turbo and Control Centre. Users can also remove the pre-installed apps as per their needs, making MIUI 13 the cleanest UI ever. Moreover, there’s support for app widgets for users to get access to important information right from the home screen.

Apart from the new privacy features in Android 12, the latest MIUI update also focuses on the privacy part and comes with Face verification protection, privacy watermarking, and electronic fraud protection. To learn about the new MIUI 13 features, watch our hands-on YouTube video here:

MIUI 13 update will start rolling out in India in the first quarter of this year to the Mi 11 and Redmi Note 10 series. More Xiaomi and Redmi devices will get hold of the update in the coming months. However, an exact date remains unknown. We expect the company to reveal the details soon, hence, stay tuned to this space.