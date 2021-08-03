We have heard a lot of rumors about the upcoming release of MIUI 13. While rumors suggest Xiaomi will unveil its next-gen Android skin in August later this month, but that won’t be the case. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has today confirmed the launch timeline for MIUI 13, and it’s not in line with the expectations.

In an official Weibo post, Jun will give his annual speech on 10th August and reveal the 10 most difficult choices he has made during his journey. Ever since he announced the annual speech event, the community has been curious about the launches happening at the event. So, in a post today, Jun put all rumors to rest and revealed that MIUI 13 won’t be unveiled at the 10th August event.

That’s not all though. Jun goes on to mention that the MIUI team appreciates all the feedback and is working to polish the core experience. It is focused on fixing some issues with the basic experience. Thus, MIUI 13 release is delayed. Jun concluded his answer by adding that MIUI 13 will be released at the end of the year. And he hopes it to live up to the user’s expectations. You can see the translated text in the image below:

As per recent leaks, MIUI 13 will be based on Android 12 and bring along several new features. That includes a new Control Center, extended RAM feature (similar to virtual RAM that we have seen on Vivo phones recently), natural touch 2.0 (improvement in haptic performance), new File Manager, and more.

Wait, did Xiaomi watch our YouTube video or what? In a recent video, we suggested that Xiaomi should optimize MIUI 13 to weed out bugs and inconsistencies. We have already seen the community complain about camera and performance issues, touch/ display responsiveness issues, and more. and make the experience more consistent across its devices. You can check out our opinions right here:

So yeah, if you were expecting MIUI 13 to be unveiled ahead of the stable Android 12 release in the next couple of months, well, that won’t be the case. However, we expect the Chinese giant to show off its upcoming Android skin later this month and collect feedback from early testers.