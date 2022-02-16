These Poco Phones Will Get the MIUI 13 Update in India; Check out the List!

Xiaomi recently brought MIUI 13 to the Indian shores and even announced the first batch of Xiaomi and Redmi devices that will be getting the new Android 12-based skin. Now, Poco has also revealed the smartphones that will get hold of the latest MIUI 13 skin as part of the very first batch of devices in India.

Poco Devices Getting MIUI 13 in India

Poco, while announcing the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India earlier this week, revealed the name of the phones that will get the MIUI 13 update in the country. The list includes:

POCO M4 Pro

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO X3 Pro

POCO F3 GT (update already rolling out)

It is said that the new OS update will remain clean as the previous MIUI versions for the Poco phones and will only ensure faster and more efficient performance.

However, there’s no word on when the aforementioned Poco smartphones will start getting the MIUI 13 update. To recall, the Poco F3 GT, which is on the list, recently started getting the MIUI 13 update based on Android 12. It seems like the other phones will also eventually get hold of them by the end of the first quarter of this year, much like the Xiaomi phones.

While we don’t know which all Poco smartphones will get MIUI 13, a report by XiaomiUI gives us a look at the phones that should get it in the second batch. Here’s a look:

POCO X2

POCO X3 (India)

POCO X3 NFC

POCO M2

POCO M2 Reloaded

POCO M2 Pro

POCO M3

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO M4

POCO F2 Pro

POCO F3

POCO C3

POCO C31

For the uninitiated, MIUI 13 comes with performance, improvements, RAM optimizations, Liquid Storage, Optimized File Storage system, Smart Balance for a 10% increase in battery life, new wallpapers, and more. It also introduces a sidebar for enhanced multitasking and improves the Notes app, Game Turbo, Control Center, and other existing features. You can check our YouTube video on the best MIUI 13 features in India for a better idea: