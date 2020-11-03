Xiaomi has sold more than 10 million (1 crore) Mi Power Banks assembled in India, the company claimed via a tweet earlier today. There’s no information about which models in the company’s portfolio are more popular than others, but a sales breakup would have offered an interesting insight into the power bank market in the country.

As noted by NDTV Gadgets, Xiaomi entered the power bank market in India in 2017, three years after it shook the smartphone market in the country with the launch of the Mi 3 and the first-generation Redmi Note and Redmi Note 4G.

The company currently sells five different power banks in India, including three Mi-branded ones and two under the Redmi branding. The lineup includes the recently launched Mi Power Bank 3i 20,000mAh, Mi Power Bank 3i 10,000mAh, Mi Wireless Power Bank 10,000mAh, Redmi Power Bank 20,000mAh and Redmi Power Bank 10,000mAh.

This is mAhssive. ⚡ Mi fans, we're excited to share that we have sold 1⃣0⃣ Million #MadeInIndia #MiPowerBanks. Thank you for always choosing Mi when it comes to powering up your smartphones, fitness devices, and more🙏 RT if you own one! 🔄 pic.twitter.com/kqgvhALYSu — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) November 3, 2020

Xiaomi is also teasing the launch of a new ‘Super Compact’ power bank in India on Thursday, November 5. While there’s no official info on the upcoming device, online speculations suggest that that it could well be the Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact that has a 10,000mAh capacity, but is reportedly as compact as a credit card.

Either way, with no more information to go by, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming power bank will bring and if it will live up to the hype of offering the “most compact form factor ever”, as the company has been advertising. We’ll have to wait just a couple of days to find out.