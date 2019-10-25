The festive season is right around the corner and even though it’s not customary, it’s a good practice to get your loved ones a meaningful gift. It could easily make someone’s day if you purchase a gift of their liking, but it’s a mountainous task to pick the perfect gadget or technology product for your friends and family. So, if you have been wondering what to gift your friends or family members this Diwali season, then don’t worry, we have got you covered. Listed below are some of the best fitness trackers, truly wireless earbuds, air purifiers, and other amazing gadgets which you can buy as Diwali gifts.

10 Best Gadgets to Gift in Diwali 2019

1. Fitness Tracker

Get your friends to take the New Year’s resolution to get fit earlier and buy them a new fitness tracker this Diwali. I will suggest you go for the Mi Smart Band 4, which packs a color OLED screen, touch support, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and it even displays notifications for messages and calls.

I quite like the design of the Mi Smart Band 4, but you can also check out Honor Band 5. It’s another good-looking fitness tracker, with accurate tracking. You can read all about these trackers right here and grab the one that you like.

Buy Mi Smart Band 4 from Amazon (Rs. 2,299)

Buy Honor Band 5 from Amazon (Rs. 2,299)

2. Smart Speaker

Every household is now welcoming either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant into their living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. Smart speakers are steadily reaching more users, making it simpler for them to keep up with daily news, traffic and weather updates, set alarms, and of course, listen to music.

It’s totally up to you which of the two you choose but an Echo Dot or Google Home Mini could be a great first step to the world of smart speakers. You can even talk to them in Hindi, so they could be a good present for your parents.

Buy Google Home Mini from Flipkart (Rs. 2,799)

Buy Amazon Echo Dot from Amazon (Rs. 2,449)

3. Wireless Earphones

Apple Airpods have become a fashion statement and do not come cheap if you’re looking for a pair of truly wireless earbuds. A number of alternatives (as well as clones) for Apple Airpods have recently cropped up, but if you have a budget of around Rs. 3,000 then we cannot recommend the Noise Shots X3 Bass enough.

It’s an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds, which we reviewed earlier this year and well, it pairs effortlessly, has great sound quality, and even amazing battery life. This is most likely going to be my pick for an audio accessory this Diwali – if not the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones that cost a fortune but sound out-of-this-world.

Buy Noise Shots X3 Bass from Amazon (Rs 2,499)

Buy Sony WH-1000MX3 Headphones from Amazon (Rs. 20,490)

4. Instant Camera

A popular choice for someone creative or a shutterbug this Diwali will have to be Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera. Yeah, this is a cute-looking camera that’s easy to use and lets you click polaroids on the fly – all at just the click of a button. It could very well turn out to be the creative outlet a friend or family member needs this festive season.

Buy Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera from Amazon (Rs 2,399)

5. Mi Air Purifier 2C

With the winter season right around the corner, we all know the one major problem that our friends or family members are going to face – air pollution. A thoughtful gift for them would be an air purifier that would clean the air indoors and keep their health in check. I know, you think that you will have to shell out big bucks to get an air purifier but Xiaomi recently made it cheaper to get one by launching the Mi Air Purifier 2C for just Rs 6,499.

Buy Mi Air Purifier 2C from Amazon (Rs. 6,499)

6. Power Bank

If you can’t think of anything to gift someone this Diwali, then you cannot go wrong with smartphone accessories. We all have earphones nowadays (if not, you can pick the truly wireless earbuds suggestion above) and with content consumption, PUBG Mobile games, and social media use increasing these days, we are bound to run out of battery.

Thus, buying a sizeable power bank for someone this festive season could be a massive deal. Xiaomi already makes some great power banks but add some color and style to it with Realme’s new power bank lineup, which looks and performs well.

Buy Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank from Amazon (Rs. 1,299)

Buy Xiaomi 20,000mAh Power bank from Flipkart (Rs. 1,399)

7. Saregama Carvaan

If you are looking to get a Diwali gift for your parents, don’t scroll any further and get Saregama Carvaan portable music player. It would become the perfect companion for parents or grandparents who love to listen to evergreen Hindi songs – but with a bit of technology sprinkled into the mix.

Saregama Carvaan has 5000 evergreen Hindi songs stored inside and your parents can simply turn on this rechargeable speaker (battery life up to 5 hours on a single charge). You can even play radio (AM/FM) on Carvaan, which can also be controlled via a mobile app that allows you to see a list of all songs and play them randomly. Awesome, isn’t it?

Buy Saregama Carvaan from Amazon (Rs. 6,730)

8. Amazon Kindle

If your friends are like me, who loves to dive into an imaginary world and get lost with characters late at night, then you probably need to buy them a Kindle. They can’t read physical books from the comfort of their bed at night, with the lights turned off, but it’s possible if they have a Kindle. There’s no distractions and you can focus on just reading. A beginner should get the 6-inch Kindle (10th-Gen) with backlight, but someone who’ll gorge on books will need the Kindle Oasis because it packs more features, has a larger screen, and is comfortable to use for long hours.

Buy 10th-Gen Amazon Kindle from Amazon (Rs. 6,249)

Buy 9th-Gen Kindle Oasis from Amazon (Rs. 16,999)

9. Bluetooth Speaker

No festive season is complete without some music and well, if you can’t seem to make your mind about what to gift your peers then get them a portable Bluetooth speaker to allow them to rock out. We know JBL provides a sturdy build quality, great sound output, and prolonged battery life, so our recommendation would be the JBL Clip 3 speaker. But, you could also opt for the Boat Stone 650 speaker if you’re looking for bigger sound output and a not so portable Bluetooth speaker.

Buy JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon (Rs. 2,199)

Buy boAt Stone 650 Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon (Rs. 1,599)

10. Smart Home Products

Finally, if you are planning to get your friends or family a smart speaker (or if they have already got one) then it would be a good idea to start making their homes smart as well. You could start them off with a couple of smart LED bulbs from Phillips, giving them the power to paint their homes in different colors using just a voice command or the mobile phone. You could bundle a variety of smart products including a smart bulb, plug, and switch in one package, offering them a complete smart home starter pack.

Buy Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb from Amazon (Rs. 899)

Buy Hoteon 10A Mini Smart Plug from Amazon (Rs. 994)

Buy Hoteon 10A Smart Switch from Amazon (Rs. 539)

BONUS: Spotify/Netflix subscription

If none of the hardware products above caught your attention, then you can go for something cool and exciting, like a Spotify or Netflix subscription. Everyone is crazy for content these days and well, sharing your Netflix subscription has become the norm. You could possibly make someone’s day, especially your little sister’s or brother’s, who are always asking you for login details. It’s a simple and pretty affordable deal that could be the hidden gem this Diwali gifting season.

That’s pretty much it from our side. Though it’s not simple to choose the best gadgets to gift during the festive season, we hope our aforementioned recommendations can help you pick the perfect gift for your friends or family. Finally, we wish you a happy and prosperous Deepawali from the whole Beebom team.