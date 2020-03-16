After confirming its plans to launch a wireless product through a teaser last week, Xiaomi has today launched its 10000mAh wireless power bank in India.

Mi Wireless Power Bank: Specs and Features

The Mi Wireless Power Bank is a Qi-certified power bank that supports 10W fast wireless charging. The gadget measures 14.79 x 7.06 x 1.66 cm and weighs 230g.

In case you don’t have a wireless gadget to take advantage of wireless charging, the power bank also comes with support for 18W fast wired charging. The power bank supports two-way fast charging and hence, you get 18W fast charging on both USB-A output port and USB-C input port.

The Mi wireless power bank supports .5V-2.4A, 9V-2A, 12V-1.5A in wired charging. Moreover, you can use the power bank to charge your devices in wired and wireless modes simultaneously.

Xiaomi claims they have used 12-Layer Advanced Chip Protection to protect your devices from getting damaged. This includes temperature protection, output short circuit protection, reset protection, input over-voltage protection, metal foreign object detection, electrostatic protection, Output over-current and voltage protection, Battery over-charge -discharge protection, chip thermal and shutdown protection, and Under-voltage protection to name a few.

Mi Wireless Power Bank: Pricing and Availability

The Mi Wireless Power Bank is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. It will retail in a Black color variant across Mi Online Store, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios starting today. Xiaomi’s Mi Power Banks are some of the best-selling devices in its segment in India, so the company will be hoping that its first wireless offerings will also be just as popular as the wired versions. It is worth noting, though, that the device was launched in China for just 129 yuan (around Rs. 1,300), which is significantly cheaper than its pricing in India, so it will be interesting to see if the price differential will hinder its popularity in the country.

Buy Mi Wireless Power Bank (₹2,499)