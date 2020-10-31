Code found within MIUI 12 reportedly suggests that Xiaomi is working on a folding smartphone codenamed ‘Cetus’. That’s according to XDA senior member, kacskrz, who further claims that the device might ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 108MP primary camera and Android 11 out-of-the-box. The evidence was apparently found within the latest MIUI 12 China Closed Beta for the Mi 10 Pro. The rest of the specifications remain a mystery, so it will be interesting to see how the upcoming device turns out.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi has teased folding smartphones in the past, but we’re yet to see anything concrete from the company on that front. That said, it might be different this time around, with noted display industry analyst, Ross Young, suggesting that China Star will start manufacturing display panels for a new Xiaomi foldable by the end of the year. According to him, the device will have an “8-inch out-folding display” and should launch globally next spring.

China Star will start panel production for a Xiaomi 8" out-folding foldable by the end of the year. We published that in our Weekly Review last week. The Xiaomi device should launch next spring. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 30, 2020

In spite of teething troubles in the first couple of years, folding smartphones are becoming increasingly more common with companies like Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo (Motorola) launching multiple models with varied designs and form factor. With Xiaomi now expected to throw its hat into the ring, it will be interesting to see what that does to competition in what is still a relatively niche segment in the smartphone industry.

Either way, there’s no further info about the rumored smartphone, although the report claims that it might be powered by a Snapdragon 800-series processor. Which is just as well, given that it is likely to be priced at a premium, if only for its new-age form factor. That said, we don’t know a whole lot about the upcoming device as of now, so let’s hope Xiaomi gives us a few details about it in the coming days.