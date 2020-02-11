Redmi had been teasing the launch of a new product category over the past week. And well, we did guess it right. The Chinese giant has today launched Redmi-branded power banks, which were first launched in China last year, alongside the entry-level Redmi 8A Dual in India. It has unveiled two variants of the new Redmi power banks – 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh at affordable prices.

Specs and Features

Talking about the design first, the Redmi power banks feature a polycarbonate body and have an anti-slip EdgeGrip design (ridges on the edges) for a more reliable grip. You are going to find four ports on one of the edges and a power button on the other. Both of the power banks feature a Li-Polymer battery.

The stand out feature of both the Redmi power banks is that they feature dual-input and dual-output ports. The former obviously includes a microUSB port (for entry-level users) and USB Type-C port (for budget or premium users) whereas the latter are two standard USB Type-A ports.

Now, these two power banks do come with some minor differences. The 10,000mAh power bank supports 10W fast-charging whereas the 20,000mAh power bank supports 18W fast-charging. You can charge the power banks using either the microUSB or USB Type-C port.

The 10,000mAh power bank supports charging at 5V/ 2.1A using either the microUSB or USB Type-C port and can charge other devices at up to 5.1V/ 2.6A. The 20,000mAh power bank, on the other hand, supports charging at up to 9V/ 2.1A, 12V/ 1.5A and can charge other devices at up to 5.1V/ 2.4A, 5.1V/3.6A, 9V/ 2A, 12V/ 1.5A.

Redmi boasts that the power banks feature nine different protections to safeguard the power bank or user’s devices while charging. The power banks also support low-power mode for charging smaller accessories like a fitness band, Bluetooth headset, and more.

Price and Availability

The 10,000mAh Redmi Power Bank is priced at Rs. 799 whereas the 20,000mAh Power Bank is priced at Rs 1,499 in India. It will go on sale from February 18 and comes in two colors – Black and White.