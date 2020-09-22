Xiaomi had been teasing the launch of new power banks in India over the past couple of days. The company has today unveiled the Mi Power Bank 3i in India. It comes in two sizes – a slim 10,000mAh battery pack and a chunky 20,000mAh battery pack.

Mi Power Bank 3i Features

Now, Xiaomi already sells many different power banks in India, what is so different about the Mi Power Bank 3i? First up, the 10,000mAh power bank 3i supports dual-input (via the USB Type-C and micro-USB port) and dual-output (via USB-A ports). The 20,000mAh power bank 3i, on the other hand, supports dual-input and triple-output. The USB Type-C port aboard the 20,000mAh power bank supports USB-PD (power delivery) and can be used to charge devices.

Yeah, both the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks support 18W fast-charging as opposed to the 10,000mh Redmi power bank, which only supports up to 10W fast-charging. Just like older Xiaomi power banks, these two also support a Low Power Charging mode. You can activate it by double-pressing the power button to charge accessories like Mi Band 5, Mi TWS Earphones, and more.

So, what all charging power outputs are supported by the Mi Power Bank 3i? Both the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i support 5V/ 2A (10W), 9V/ 2A (18W), and 12V/ 1.5A (18W) power outputs. You will find a power button and LED indicators to view the amount of juice left aboard both the power banks.

Both of these power banks come equipped with high-density Li-Po (Lithium Polymer) batteries and 12-layers of advanced chip protection. This will safeguard your devices against over-heating, over-current, and short circuits.

Price and Availability

The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i has been priced at Rs. 899 whereas you need to shell out Rs. 1,499 for the 20,000mAh power bank in India. Both of these power banks are now up for sale on Mi.com, so go ahead if you are looking to get a new portable charger.