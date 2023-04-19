Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Comes with Upgrades to Compete with the OnePlus Pad

Xiaomi recently held an event to launch the flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra and the Xiaomi Band 8 in China. The list of new products also includes the company’s next-gen tablets; the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Pad 6 Pro. These come with a number of upgrades over their predecessors to compete with the likes of the latest OnePlus Pad. Have a look at the details below.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Series: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Pad 6 series features an all-metal chassis and looks similar to the Xiaomi Pad 5. The first upgrade is in the form of the 11-inch 2.8K LCD display with support for a 144Hz variable refresh rate, much like the OnePlus Pad. The display supports 550 nits of brightness, HDR10, Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, and DC dimming.

Faster performance is also ensured with the presence of an upgraded chipset. While the Xiaomi Pad 6 has the Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While this is a year-old chipset, we can expect some decent performance out of it. The tablets come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Pad 6 Pro is backed by an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Pad 6 settles for 33W but has a bigger 8,860mAh battery. Another change is the camera system. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro sports a dual-camera setup (50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor) and a 2MP selfie shooter. The Pad 6, on the other hand, has a 13MP single rear camera and an 8MP front snapper.

You can get access to features like the smart portrait center and the Conference toolbox for convenient video calls, screen mirroring, smart translation, and several multitasking features too.

You get support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, USB Type-C, and a quad-speaker setup. Both of them run MIUI 14 for Pad based on Android 13. And to make this a sweet deal, the tablets come with a smart keyboard (with a larger trackpad and NFC support) and the second-gen stylus (with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a battery life of about 150 hours).

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 6 series starts at CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 23,800) and are now available to buy in China. Given the leaked pricing of the OnePlus Pad, this appears like a tough contender. Let’s see how OnePlus decides on the pricing part! Here’s a look at the prices.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro

8GB+128GB: CNY 2,399 (~ Rs 28,600)

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,699 (~ Rs 32,100)

12GB+256GB: CNY 2,999 (~ Rs 35,700)

12GB+512GB: CNY 3,299 (~ Rs 39,300)

Xiaomi Pad 6

6GB+128GB: CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 23,800)

8GB+128GB: CNY 2,099 (~ Rs 25,000)

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,399 (~ Rs 28,600)

The keyboard retails at CNY 599 (~ Rs 7,000) while the stylus is priced at CNY 449 (~ Rs 5,300). The Xiaomi Pad 6 series comes in Gold, Black, and Far Mountain Blue colors.