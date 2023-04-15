OnePlus Pad Indian Price Leaked Once Again; Check It Out!

OnePlus will make the OnePlus Pad available this month but we are still awaiting official details on this. As we expect details on this, we have yet another leak, which talks about the possible pricing of OnePlus’ first tablet. Here’s what the new leak says.

This Could Be the OnePlus Pad Price in India!

Popular leakster Mukul Sharma, via a recent tweet, has suggested that the OnePlus Pad will be priced at Rs 39,999. An MRP of Rs 42,999 is tipped too. The new leaked price is higher than the earlier figure of Rs 23,099. Of course, this was after the bank offers, and the original price was expected to be under Rs 30,000. OnePlus Pad: ₹39,999 pic.twitter.com/VYkwmNY1l2— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 14, 2023

Nonetheless, the new leak sheds light on a high price tag, which is higher than that of the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Realme Pad, and even the Oppo Pad Air in the country. The leaked pricing makes it a rival to the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen).

We are expecting some bank offers for the price to go down but the thing is known as of now. We also don’t know if this is the price for its high-end 12GB+256GB variant or will be its starting price. Another tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested that OnePlus will reveal the price of the OnePlus Pad on April 25. We shall about this soon once there’s something official, so, stay tuned.

The OnePlus Pad comes with an interesting design and specs, including the 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, Dolby Atmos support, OxygenOS 13.1 possibly based on Android 13 (it isn’t clear as of now!), and more.

All this makes it a worthy option but the currently leaked price can be a turn-off for many. Although, in my opinion, this would be a decent price. What do you think about this? Will you spend this much on the OnePlus Pad? Let us know your thoughts on this, and stay tuned for further updates too.