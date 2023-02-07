OnePlus Pad with Dimensity 9000 Launched in India; Check out the Details!

For the past year or two, we have been hearing about a OnePlus tablet being under development. And now, the rumors have come true, as the company has launched the much-awaited OnePlus Pad in India today. Unlike most mid-range tablets like the Realme Pad X or Redmi Pad, the OnePlus aims to deliver a premium flagship experience with its first tablet. OnePlus Pad boasts a flagship MediaTek processor, a high refresh-rate display, a long-lasting battery, and more. For the complete specs and feature details, keep on reading.

OnePlus Pad Goes Official in India

Though many initially speculated that the OnePlus Pad would be a rebranded Oppo tablet, that’s not the case here. The Chinese company has unveiled a brand new product, separate from its parent company, Oppo.

Moving to the specifications, the OnePlus Pad features an all-metal unibody build with a circular camera bump positioned in the center of the landscape orientation. It also boasts a radial pattern emanating from the 8MP camera cutout. Still, the company states that it’s rather comfortable to use, thanks to its 6.54mm thickness and 552 grams weight. OnePlus Pad comes in a ‘Halo Green’ color variant, similar to the OnePlus 11 flagship.

It includes an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio and support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel comes with a 2800 x 2000 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, making it one of the best offerings at its price point. The bezels around the display are slim, with the vertical bezel having an 8MP selfie camera. This camera placement makes sense as tablets are mostly used for video calling or attending meetings, classes, etc.

OnePlus is not pulling any punches when it comes to performance. Instead of an older-gen Snapdragon chip or a mid-range processor, we are getting the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset on the OnePlus Pad. Unveiled over a year ago, this chipset is built on a 4nm process node. You can read how the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 compare via the linked article.

In addition, you get up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. There’s also a massive 9,510mAh battery under the hood, with support for 67W fast-charging. The company states its tablet will deliver full-day usage with ease, along with 1-month standby. The tablet seems to run OxygenOS (not confirmed at the event) with additional features like cellular data sharing, cross-screen file transmission, and more.

Along with Dolby Atmos support, OnePlus Pad comes with quad speakers to deliver an omnibearing sound tech to deliver an immersive audio experience. The OnePlus Pad also comes with stylus support (OnePlus Stylo), a keyboard accessory (OnePlus Magnetic keyboard), and a folio case.

Price and Availability

In the United States, India, Europe, and the Middle East, the OnePlus Pad will be available to pre-order in April. The company didn’t reveal the price of its first tablet at the event. That said, are you looking forward to getting your hands on the OnePlus Pad? Let us know in the comments below.