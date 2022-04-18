Xiaomi Pad 5 to Finally Launch in India on April 27

In March-end, Xiaomi teased the launch of its first tablet in India but that turned out to be an April Fool’s prank. And well, the news took a backseat until today. Almost a month later, the company has today announced that it will launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27. This announcement comes months after Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 series (formerly called Mi Pad 5 series) in China. Here are the details to know.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Finally Launching in India

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will launch in India alongside the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro at 12 pm on April 27. It is expected to be an online event, which will be live-streamed via the company’s social media platforms. Ready for the 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 big thing?



With the #XiaomiPad5, we are about to #doitbetter.



Launching on 27.04.22!



Get notified: https://t.co/tvclqv9v8c pic.twitter.com/IwgVle9B5N— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 18, 2022

Xiaomi is yet to reveal more details on its first tablet in India but given that it has already been launched, we do have an idea of what to expect.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an 11-inch 2.5K WQHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz stylus sampling rate. It looks similar to the iPad Pro, except for the rear camera hump, which resembles the one on the iPhone X.

The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 860 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera part includes a 13MP single rear camera along with an 8MP front snapper. The battery capacity stands at 8,720mAh battery along with 33W fast-charging support.

Xiaomi Pad 5 / Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

There’s also a Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, dual rear cameras, a smaller 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and one of its variants supports 5G. However, this variant didn’t launch in the global markets, so don’t know if Xiaomi is bringing it to India as well.

As for the price, we don’t know anything concrete as of now. But, Xiaomi has claimed that people “will not be disappointed with the price.” We can expect Xiaomi to launch the tablet’s accompanying accessories, including the keyboard and stylus, too. Complete details will be out once the tablet launches in India next week, so stay tuned.