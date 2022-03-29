Xiaomi Pad 5 Teased to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi, after much anticipation, launched its Mi Pad 5 series (now called Xiaomi Pad 5 series), including the standard Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, in China last year. Although the company was expected to bring its latest tablet offerings to India, it did not confirm anything until today. Yes, it has finally confirmed to launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablets in India, which will be a first for the country. Take a look at the details below.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Series India Launch

Xiaomi India’s official Twitter handle today shared the first teaser of its tablet series in the country. Although, it did not reveal much about the launch date or any other information. 𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙣! #KeepTabsOnUs



Get notified: https://t.co/nBRVRR2GeC pic.twitter.com/0lTFLgg3OV— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 29, 2022

That said, the tweet included a link for a dedicated microsite on its website, featuring a timer. So, according to the timer, Xiaomi could announce the launch date and more details about its Pad 5 series on March 31 in India, which is the same day OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 10 Pro in India and the global markets.

Furthermore, when one Twitter user hinted at the Xiaomi Pad’s price in India to be under Rs 25,000 in India, Xiaomi said that customers “will not be disappointed with the price.” Hence, we can expect the company to keep its tablet prices low in the Indian market at launch.

Mi Pad 5 Series: Key Specs and Details

Now, as Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro in China last year, we already know its key specs and features. Both models feature an 11-inch 2.5K WQHD+ IPS LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz stylus sampling rate.

Under the hood, the standard model packs the Snapdragon 860 chipset. The Mi Pad 5 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Both models come paired with up to 6GB of RAM (LPDDR4x on the standard model) and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. While there is an 8GB + 256GB variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro with 5G support, it is unclear whether or not Xiaomi will launch it in India. There is also an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support on the Pro model and an 8,720mAh battery inside the standard model.

Other than these, the Xiaomi Pad 5 series features 13MP rear cameras, though the Mi Pad 5 Pro features an additional 5MP depth sensor. While the Pro model supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.2, the standard model supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 technologies. Both tablets come in three color variants.

So, if you were looking for a tablet, we’d suggest you stay tuned for Xiaomi to release its Pad 5 series in India soon. Also, let

us know your thoughts on the devices in the comments below.