Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Date Officially Revealed

A few days ago, Xiaomi teased the upcoming launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. While the teaser hinted at a launch today, it was really meant to announce an actual launch date, which is now set for April 27, for the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Here are all the details to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Set for Later this Month

The information comes from the official “Save the Date” media invites and a recent Twitter post by Xiaomi India. There is also a dedicated microsite for the device, which shines a light on some of the key features of the smartphone. The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22!

When we said we would get you "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿", we meant it!



Get Notified: https://t.co/kmVGPrrxIQ pic.twitter.com/Q9HhOFvwXI— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 12, 2022

The Xiaomi 12 Pro launch will happen on 27th April at 12:00 PM IST. We are currently unsure if this is an online launch, given that Xiaomi recently held a physical event in India recently.

As for what to expect from the smartphone, we have almost every detail available post its launch in China and globally. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is the company’s high-end flagship phone, which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The device features a Mi 10T Pro-like design with a few changes and a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1500 nits, Dolby Vision, and more features. The rear camera department houses a Sony IMX707 primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens — all rated at 50MP. There is a 32MP front camera onboard as well.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging. This will be the third Xiaomi phone after the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and the Xiaomi 11T Pro to arrive with 120W wired charging in India. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13, has a liquid cooling system, and has more intriguing features.

Speaking of the price, we don’t have a concrete word just yet. But, Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to have competitive pricing to rival the recently unveiled OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro flagships in India. We shall get a conclusive idea once the Xiaomi 12 Pro launches in India a couple of weeks from now. So, stay tuned for more information.