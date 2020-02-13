Xiaomi recently kicked-off its 2020 launch cycle with the Redmi 8A Dual and two Redmi-branded power banks. Well, the Chinese giant is hitting the throttle and has teased the launch of a new Mi-branded audio product next week.

In an official tweet sent out by Xiaomi India, the company revealed its plans to launch a new audio product in India on 17th February. The caption reads, “Time to go big on sound. While you take a guess, do think about where will you #CarryYourSound.”

Time to go big on sound. 🔊

While you take a guess, do think about where will you #CarryYourSound. Unveiling on 17th February. pic.twitter.com/8sqZ9TK1lI — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) February 13, 2020

The latter half of the caption, along with the silhouette of a speaker’s diaphragm in the video below hints at the arrival of a portable Bluetooth speaker. However, the company could also finally expand into the truly wireless market to compete against the Realme Buds Air. It seems unlikely to me because Xiaomi will tackle that market under Redmi’s brand name, launching the Redmi AirDots (or maybe a second-gen upgrade).

It’s great to see Xiaomi circling back to expand its audio products lineup, which saw the company add a new on-ear Bluetooth headset and neckband earphones in mid-2019. It hasn’t launched a new speaker in a long while, so let’s see what Xiaomi has in store on February 17.