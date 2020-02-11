Merely a week after the Realme C3 took the entry-level segment by storm, Redmi has today unveiled its competitor – the Redmi 8A Dual in India. It’s a successor to Redmi 8A that launched just four months ago. The Chinese giant has today unveiled only a slightly upgraded variant of its entry-level phone with the dual-cameras on the rear being the highlight here.

Redmi 8A Dual: Specs and Features

Redmi 8A Dual boasts a slightly upgraded Aura XGrip design as compared to the Wave Grip design on the Redmi 8A from last year, with an updated pattern and stripe running down the center. There’s no fingerprint sensor in tow because of the affordable price tag.

The smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with Xiaomi’s dot notch design. It has a 19:9 aspect ratio, 720×1520 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a massive chin with the Redmi branding.

Xiaomi hasn’t changed anything on the internals front. The Redmi 8A Dual is powered by the Snapdragon 439 chipset that powered its predecessor as well. It’s coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB using the microSD card slot onboard. It comes with VoWiFi support out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the company now offers a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get features like AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait mode. There’s an 8MP selfie camera onboard as well.

Redmi 8A Dual comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery but what’s great is that you get a USB Type-C port for charging. The company made a switch to Type-C with the Redmi 8A last year. You will get a 10W (5V/2A) charger in the box but the device supports 18W fast-charging as well, which is amazing at this price point.

Price and Availability

Redmi 8A Dual has been priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB+32GB base variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant. It will go on sale from 18th February, exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home store. The device will be available in three attractive colors namely Sea Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Gray.

So, which entry-level smartphone will you pick – the Redmi 8A Dual or Realme C3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.