OnePlus announced the official prices for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India last week. It did not reveal when its newest flagship phones will go on sale in the country. Well, the company still hasn’t revealed when you can buy either of the two devices. But, for those waiting to punch in their orders, you will be elated to know that the OnePlus 8 series is now up for pre-booking on Amazon India.

How to Pre-order OnePlus 8/ 8 Pro

OnePlus started accepting pre-bookings at 12:00 AM earlier today. If you are looking to pre-order the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro in India, the process is really simple. Head over to this link and click on the ‘Pre-book now’ button. You will be taken to the eGift Card purchase page.

Here, you need to buy a gift card worth Rs. 1,000 or more. Once the payment has been processed, the gift card will be sent to your email address. You can use this gift card (in between the sale period, mentioned below) and you will receive Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback within 30 days of purchasing your OnePlus device.

It’s important to note that the OnePlus Gift Card pre-booking offer runs from April 29 to May 10. You need to purchase a Gift Card between these dates to be eligible to order a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, starting from May 11 to June 30.

This hints that the OnePlus 8 series will be up for sale in India from May 11. However, due to the COVID-19-related lockdown in India, it is difficult to say when the devices will officially go on sale and start shipping to customers. E-commerce platforms have currently been limited to essential goods such as groceries, food items, and medical supplies.

Specs and Features Recap

The OnePlus 8 series was launched across the globe earlier this month. So if you have forgotten about its specifications, here’s a quick refresher for both the phones:

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro share the same exact design aesthetic. It’s just that the former has a smaller 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Whereas the latter has a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm powers both the flagship phones. It also houses the Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity. There’s up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options available for both phones but the company launched a special 6GB+128GB variant for the OnePlus 8 in India.

I’m not going to list the complete camera specs here. Just that the OnePlus 8 sports a triple camera array while the Pro variant has a quad-camera system. You can check out complete specs and features right here.

OnePlus 8 Pro now has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. There’s a huge 4,510mAh battery on board with support for both 30W wired and 30W wireless charging. So, which of the two flagship phones will you pick and why? If your answer is neither, then I would love to know the reasoning? Let me know in the comments below.