The Coronavirus outbreak continues to take a heavy toll on upcoming phone launches. After Vivo and Realme, Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has now decided to postpone the impending launch of its Mi 10 smartphone in India as well. The flagship device was set to be unveiled in India on 31st March but is now delayed indefinitely.

The announcement comes after PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India to curtail the further spread of Coronavirus. Just minutes ago, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to share this saddening (but essential) news about Mi 10’s delayed launch. The tweet’s caption reads, “After careful deliberation, we’ve decided to postpone the launch of #Mi10 in India, which was scheduled for 31st March 2020.”

We, at #XiaomiIndia, are focusing our energy to support the nation in its fight against #COVID19. After careful deliberation, we've decided to postpone the launch of #Mi10 in India, which was scheduled for 31st March 2020. Thank you for your patience & cooperation.#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KCDDbXJxTs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 25, 2020

The aforementioned letter further adds that Xiaomi will divert its efforts away from Mi 10 and assist in the fight against COVID-19. It has already donated masks and hazmat suits for government hospitals and healthcare personnel. A new India launch date for the Mi 10 5G will be announced once the lockdown comes to an end and the situation simmers down.

And well, if you are someone who’s wondering what the Mi 10 has to offer, then here’s a quick summary. Mi 10 features a dual-curved 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20MP punch-hole selfie camera. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

As for the cameras, Mi 10 sports a quad-camera system that includes a 108MP primary camera, paired with a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It is also capable of 8K video recording. There’s a 4,780mAh battery with a 30W fast-charging adapter in the box.

Mi 10 will be Xiaomi’s first 5G smartphone to launch in India. It’s not being made here in India and will be imported directly from China due to manufacturing constraints in India. Xiaomi’s going to adopt slightly different pricing and sale model for Mi 10 5G, as per Manu Kumar Jain’s tweet last week.