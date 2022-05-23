Xiaomi and Leica Collaborate for an Imaging-Centric Flagship

Time and again, we have heard about Xiaomi entering a possible partnership with Leica to bring about camera-centric phones. This partnership has now come to fruition as both companies have announced a strategic collaboration for mobile imaging. Here are the details.

Leica-Backed Xiaomi Phone Incoming!

As a result of the Xiaomi-Leica collaboration, Xiaomi will launch the first “imaging flagship smartphone,” which is confirmed to arrive in July this year.

It is said that both Xiaomi and Leica are on the same page when it comes to ideas regarding mobile imaging and both are keen on experimenting with the “optical performance and photographic experience” with the help of various technological breakthroughs. We can expect some intriguing camera specs and features with the upcoming Xiaomi flagship.

Commenting on the partnership, Xiaomi’s Lei Jun, said, “Xiaomi focuses on creating the ultimate user experience and has always hoped to explore the capabilities of smartphone photography to the extreme. Xiaomi and Leica agree with each other’s pursuits and ideas and appreciate each other’s advantages and industry. This cooperation will provide a strong boost to Xiaomi’s imaging strategy.“

While there’s no word on which Xiaomi phone will launch with Leica-backed cameras, it could be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which has been rumored for a while now. Rumors say that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with a 200MP main camera and support 120W fast charging. It is expected to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and come with a number of more flagship features to succeed the Mi 11 Ultra rightfully.

A different design with a huge rear camera island is also expected. But currently, these are just rumors and we don’t know what exactly the upcoming imaging flagship will be like. Plus, there’s a chance it may not be a part of the Xiaomi 12 family at all.

For those who don’t know, this comes after Leica recently ended its partnership with Huawei, which began back in 2016. The Huawei P50 series was the last result of this and ever since then, the imaging company was looking for a new partner. It has now found one! It remains to be seen how this collab turns out to be. We will provide you with more details on this, so, stay tuned. And, do, share your thoughts on whether or not this collaboration will take Xiaomi phones to a next level in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: LetsGoDigital