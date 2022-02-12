Leica L1 and L2 Ultra-Premium Watches Launched in Select Markets at ~Rs 11.50 Lakhs

Ever since it was established over 150 years ago, Leica has been known for its high-quality optical lenses and premium cameras. However, the German company has been expanding to other sectors in recent times. Last year, we saw Leica launch its first-ever smartphone with a 1-inch camera sensor. Well now, the company has launched a couple of ultra-premium wristwatches, one of which costs €13,500! Here’s a look at the details.

Leica L1 and L2 Wristwatches: Features

The Leica L1 and Leica L2 are high-quality wristwatches that include several design elements that highlight the rich history of the company.

These new Leica wristwatches work on an entirely new mechanical movement, involving manual winding. Hence, to showcase the intricate engineering, Leica made the back of the watches with transparent sapphire crystals that provides a clear view of the working of the watches while protecting them from scratches and cracks.

Other than the transparent sapphire backs, the Leica L1 and L2 watches also feature a special, patented “red-dot” push-crown that has been inspired by the shutter button of a camera. Unlike traditional wristwatches, users have to press the red-dot crown to stop and reset the watch. This is a differentiating factor of the Leica L1 and L2 watches.

“The idea was further developed in collaboration with Markus Lehmann: Whereas other crowns stop and reset the watch when they are pulled, this crown is pressed like the shutter release of a camera. It’s an unusual detail that perfectly fits with Leica,” Professor Achim Heine, the Product Designer of the Leica watches said in a statement.

The Leica L1 and L2 watches are water-resistant up to 50 meters and can be set to show a secondary timezone on the dial. The Leica L2 model comes with a hand-crafted alligator leather strap to match the interior surface. Both of them have a 41mm dial.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices, the Leica wristwatches are not at all cheap. The Leica L1 is priced at €9,500 (~Rs 8,15,000), while the higher-end Leica L2 comes at €13,500 (~Rs 11,50,000). The wearables are now available to buy via authorized Leica stores in 7 countries, including China, Singapore, Japan, Austria, Russia, the USA, and the UAE. There’s no word on their availability in India.

You can check out the key highlights of the Leica L1 and L2 on the company’s official website to get more details. Also, let us know your thoughts on these smartwatches in the comments below.