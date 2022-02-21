Xiaomi 12 Ultra to Include Improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC; Reveals Leak

Xiaomi put an end to a myriad of leaks and reports and announced the Xiaomi 12 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset late last year. In addition, the company is also rumored to be working on Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which has also leaked in the past. Now, a new leak about the device has surfaced, suggesting that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The leak says that it will offer decent improvements over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Timeline Revealed Too

The latest leak comes from the reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster recently took to Weibo to report that the Xiaomi L2S (model number 2206122SC), which was previously spotted on the IMEI database as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, which has the model number SM8475.

Furthermore, it is revealed that the chipset will be developed using TSMC’s latest 4nm architecture, unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (model number SM8450) that is based on Samsung LSI’s 4nm process.

For those unaware, although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC offers improved performance than its predecessors, it is reported that the Xiaomi 12 devices, the Realme GT 2 Pro, and the Moto Edge X30, which are all powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset have been facing various thermal and throttling issues. Reports suggest that the issues in Qualcomm’s latest processor are being caused due to Samsung LSI’s 4nm process. As a result, Qualcomm has reportedly shifted to TSMC’s new 4nm process to develop the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC to offer better thermal performance and to resolve the throttling issues. You can see these throttling issues on the Xiaomi 12 Pro in our YouTube video right here:

If the change proves visible, it will surely be welcome news for those who did not get the Xiaomi 12 or the 12 Pro and were waiting for the Ultra variant. The device is also rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera (same as the upcoming Moto Frontier phone) along with three other cameras at the back, support 120W fast charging, and more.

As for the launch of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the tipster suggests that the company is aiming to release the device sometime in the third quarter of 2022. However, it is worth mentioning that Xiaomi has not revealed anything about the device or its launch timeline yet. We’d suggest you stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: LetsGoDigital