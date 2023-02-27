Xiaomi 13 Lite with Dual Selfie Cameras Introduced Globally

Apart from launching the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India and globally, the company has also introduced the Xiaomi 13 Lite and the standard Xiaomi 13. This, however, is for the global markets. Check out the details below.

Xiaomi 13 Lite: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is the rebranded variant of the Civi 2, which is a China-exclusive Xiaomi phone. The phone has an elongated punch hole (resembling the iPhone 14 Pro‘s Dynamic Island). This features dual selfie cameras; a 32MP ultra-wide one and an 8MP depth sensor.

As for the rear cameras, there are three. Two of them are placed inside a circular bump while the third one is situated on a rectangular island (which also includes the circular bump). There’s a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

Since there’s a focus on the front camera performance, you get to try features like Xiaomi Selfie Glow, upgraded Vlog mode, up to 2x zoom, portrait mode, Pocket mirror, and Xiaomi teleprompter. The rear cameras support features like portrait mode, AI Beauty, Night mode, eye tracking focus, HDR, and more.

There’s a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

A 4,500mAh battery provides the fuel for the phone to carry on its tasks and this comes with 67W fast charging. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12, which we hope gets upgraded to Android 13 soon. Additionally, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, AI Face Unlock, NFC, a 2360mm² cooling system, and more. The Xiaomi 13 Lite comes in Black, Lite blue, and Lite pink colors.

Xiaomi has launched introduced the Xiaomi 13 with Leica-backed cameras (50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 32MP front camera), Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, a 6.36-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a flat-edge design, a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Xiaomi Surge charging chip (much like the Xiaomi 13 Pro), Android 13-based MIUI 14, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and much more. It comes in White, Black, and Flora Green colors.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 13 Lite starts at €499 (~ Rs 43,599) and will be available, starting March 8. As for the Xiaomi 13, it starts at €999 (~ Rs 87,200). There’s no word on their availability in India as of now.