Xiaomi 13 Lite to Launch Globally as Android’s First with Dynamic Island

Xiaomi, back in October 2022, introduced the Civi 2, which started the trend of Android getting iPhone 14 Pro‘s Dynamic Island. But, this is exclusive to China. Now, rumor has it that Xiaomi could soon introduce the first Android phone with Dynamic Island globally as the Xiaomi 13 Lite. Here’s what to expect.

Xiaomi 13 Lite Expected Soon

A recent unboxing video (courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore) of the alleged Xiaomi 13 Lite has shown up, which suggests that the phone is all set to launch soon. The phone is seen featuring Dynamic Island, which was introduced by Apple recently, along with a huge camera bump at the back. Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G Unboxing.



Confirms it will be Xiaomi Civi 2 rebrand✅



-6.55", FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz, 10bit, 1920Hz PWM, 1k nits, Dolby Vision

-Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

-50MP Sony IMX766 + 20MP Wide-Angle + 2MP Macro

-32MP + 32MP Wide-Angle

-4500mAh, 67W

-In display FPS#Xiaomi13Lite pic.twitter.com/UYF1vbSr7w— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 12, 2023

The tweet shared by Ambhore suggests that this is indeed the rebranded Civi 2. The box content is also visible, which will include a cover, a USB-C charging cable, manuals, and a 67W charging adaptor.

Most of the information shared on the tweet matches the spec sheet of the Civi 2. It is revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Lite will come with dual selfie shooters rated at 32MP. These are embedded in the pill-shaped Dynamic Island, which is pretty much identical to Apple’s. However, it remains to be seen if it functions the same way as the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

Xiaomi Civi 2

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone is also expected to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which is slightly curved and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will most likely be a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Other details, including the price and availability, remain unknown. As for the launch, this could possibly happen alongside the global and India launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro scheduled for February 26. We shall update you with the details once Xiaomi reveals something. So, stay tuned.

Featured Image: Xiaomi Civi 2