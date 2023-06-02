Infinix INBook X2 Slim Laptop Launched in India; Starts at Rs 27,990

Infinix has expanded its laptop offerings in India with the launch of the new INBook X2 Slim as part of its INBook range. The laptop falls in the affordable price range and comes with attractions like a sleek design, 65W fast charging, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Infinix INBook X2 Slim: Specs and Features

The INBook X2 Slim has a lightweight metal chassis and comes in four attractive color options, namely, Red, Green, Silver, and Blue. It has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 300 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB colors.

It can pack up to 11th Gen i7 Core processors, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB of PCle 3.0 SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 50Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It is claimed to provide up to 11 hours of continuous web browsing.

There are a number of connectivity options available; a USB Type C port, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, one SD card slot, and one 3.5 mm headset/ microphone combo jack. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.1.

The Infinix INBook X2 Slim has a Dual-Star Light HD Camera with a dual-LED flash, stereo speakers with DTS audio processing, and a 1.0 Cooling system to keep things cool under the hood. The laptop runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The Infinix INBook X2 Slim starts at Rs 27,990 and will be available via Flipkart, starting June 9. Here’s a look at its prices.