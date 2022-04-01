Xiaomi 12 Pro Is Coming to India Soon; Confirms Xiaomi

Soon after the high-end OnePlus 10 Pro reached the Indian shores, Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce that its direct rival, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, is coming to India really soon. The smartphone was first announced in China in December last year and eventually went on to launch globally. Here are all the details about Xiaomi 12 Pro’s India launch.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Confirmed

Xiaomi’s tweet showcases the Xiaomi 12 Pro in a short video while confirming the phone’s upcoming launch in India. However, it didn’t reveal the launch date. Life is a show, let's make it worth the wait.#𝑋𝑖𝑎𝑜𝑚𝑖12𝑃𝑟𝑜 5𝐺 is coming soon to India!



Because the show is incomplete without "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿". pic.twitter.com/OEmOCb1tcy— Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2022

That said, we might have a clear hint. At around the same time, Xiaomi CEO, Manu Kumar Jain shared a tweet and if you take a look at the calendar and the clock in the tweet, you will know that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will likely launch in India on April 12 at 12 pm. Here’s a look at Manu’s tweet: The 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 will tell. #𝑋𝑖𝑎𝑜𝑚𝑖12𝑃𝑟𝑜 5G is coming soon! 😍



I ❤️ #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/RBgyUaeqWV — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 31, 2022

And while this could be just speculation and the actual launch date could be something else, April 12 for the Xiaomi 12 Pro appears like an ideal combination.

Since the phone has already been launched in other markets, we have the details with us. The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a Mi 10T Pro-like design and a punch-hole screen. The 6.73-inch AMOLED display has a WQHD+ screen resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, and more.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is home to three rear cameras all rated at 50MP, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. Additionally, it is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging, runs Android 12-based MIUI 13, and has loads of intriguing features.

As for the price, we don’t have any information on this, but we can expect it to have a competitive price to take on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and more in India. Plus, we don’t know if the Xiaomi 12 or the Xiaomi 12X will tag along. Stay tuned for more details on this and let us know if you think April 12 is when the Xiaomi 12 Pro will launch in India in the comments below.