WhatsApp Will Now Let You Send Instant Video Messages, Making Things Fun!

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature, which is sure to make things a little more fun. We now have instant video messages, which can help you send a message capturing all the emotions right at the moment. Here’s how you can go about it.

WhatsApp Video Messages Introduced

Much like text and audio messages, you will be able to send short video messages on WhatsApp. This will help you reply to a message in a more interactive more in real-time, especially when it’s a birthday or an anniversary wish or you just want to break news to your close ones. To recall, this was in the testing stage earlier.

You will be able to send video messages of up to 60 seconds in length. The best part is that the instant video messages are end-to-end-encrypted, much like text messages, voice notes, media, and more on the Meta-owned messaging platform.

And doing so will be super easy. The microphone icon next to the text bar can be converted to video mode with a tap and you can hold it to record your video message. And if you want to go hands-free, you can swipe up and lock it while making the video. Once received, the video message will play on mute by default. To enable the audio, you can tap the video.

WhatsApp video messages have started rolling out and will be out to everyone on Android and iOS in the coming weeks. This comes after WhatsApp’s recent introduction of the ability to text unsaved numbers with great ease and the ability to easily transfer data on the same operating system. We also got a few new features for iOS, including, the ability to conduct video calls in landscape mode, and some new ones are also being tested for Android.

So, what are your thoughts about the new WhatsApp video messages? Do you think this is a handy addition? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.