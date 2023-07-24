WhatsApp for iOS Gains Three New Interesting Features; Check out the Details!

WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to message unsaved numbers and now in its latest version update, the Meta-owned messaging platform is bringing three key features to iOS that we have already seen in action in its Android counterpart. Keep reading to know more about them.

New WhatsApp for iOS Features

As part of the latest WhatsApp for iOS version 23.14.79 update, WhatsApp for iOS now has the ability to transfer chat with ease to another iPhone. This feature will allow you to easily toggle the “Transfer Chats to iPhone” from the Chat Settings menu when you want to switch to a new iPhone.

Do note that this update will not enable cross-platform transfer of chats. If we go by the Android method, chat transfer will occur via a QR code generated on the new device that needs to be scanned from your old device. If you want to get a proper of how to transfer WhatsApp chats with ease, check out our article over here.

You also get a new dedicated Silence Unknown Callers option under the Privacy menu to automatically silence potential spam calls. This feature was introduced very recently and is now being widely rolled out to iOS users. In case you want to know how this is done, head over here.

Lastly, there’s something for video calls. WhatsApp now has the ability to take video calls in landscape mode. This will allow you to view more people at once on your screen and will also prove handy during work calls.

These new WhatsApp features have started rolling out to iOS users and should be available to all soon. You can head to the App Store to check for the update and get it to start using these features. Also, don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments section below.