WhatsApp Tests New Features for Android Users; Check Them Out!

WhatsApp is planning a few new features for Android users to make messaging (and even more) a little better. For this, the Meta-owned messaging platform has been found testing three new features as part of different beta versions. Check them out below.

WhatsApp for Android New Features Being Tested!

As per a recent WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.16.6 has brought a new Safety Tools feature. This will present a new screen mentioning the safety features of WhatsApp, meant mainly for new users.

A screenshot included in the report shows you ways they can deal with messages from unknown numbers. They can either block or report the number to maintain their privacy. This will also highlight how you can turn off read receipts so that others can’t see if you have read their messages or not. There will also be a link for you to know more about being safe on the platform.

WhatsApp is also testing a redesigned search bar as part of the 2.23.16.5 update. This will align with the Material You 3 design and shows options like Unread, Photos, Videos, GIFs, and more in bubbles, calling for a clean and streamlined look. This is available to a few beta testers but there’s no word on when it will reach all. Check it out below.

Source: WABetaInfo

Lastly, a new feature, which will allow you to create a new group while forwarding a message is also in the works. The new “Forward to New Group” option will help you easily make groups regarding certain topics without any time being wasted. Again, it is currently available to a few beta users.

Source: WABetaInfo

As of now, there’s no word on when any of the aforementioned WhatsApp features will arrive for Android users. But as the app is known for introducing new features every now and then, this could happen soon. So, stay tuned for further updates, and do let us know which feature are you waiting for in the comments below.