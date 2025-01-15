WhatsApp’s Fun New Update comes with Selfie Stickers, Camera Effects, and More

Over the past year, our favorite green messaging app has evolved to be more engaging while offering a better experience to its billions of daily active users. WhatsApp recently added a bunch of new stuff like camera effects and mentions in status updates, but now it is expanding on those ideas with the start of this new year. Here’s a closer look at these quality-of-life features coming your way.

Last month we covered new video call filters, backgrounds, and effects that were added to WhatsApp. Well, the same effects are available in regular photos and videos, which you can share with someone on chat. This includes all 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects to turn your regular selfies into silly ones.

Also Read: WhatsApp Testing Dedicated AIs Tab for Quicker Access to Meta AI Chatbots

If you have a goofy group of friends, you don’t need to rely on sticker packs to make chats fun. You can create a selfie sticker of your own and ask your friends to do the same. Simply tap the sticker option, then go to Create and select the camera icon. It’s available on Android and coming for iOS devices soon.

Talking about stickers, if your friend’s sticker collection makes you green with envy, then WhatsApp has a solution for you. The app now allows you to share the link for sticker collections, so you don’t need to scroll through the app to find similar sticker packs. Just ask them to share it with you.

Last but not least, you can also double-tap on a message to quickly react to it. I know you guys might already be familiar with this coming from other apps. But it is finally available on WhatsApp, making reactions easier. You can also now find your recently used emoji in the reaction tray as well. Saving you the hassle of looking up the right emoji to respond with.

These new WhatsApp features are sure to make your conversations exciting. I am already using the new background effects and filters quite frequently on the app to mask all the mess in my house. These features are already rolling out for everyone, and if you haven’t received them then I recommend you check for updates.