WhatsApp Will Soon Block Media Saving and Chat Exports for Better Privacy

Don’t want anyone using the photos and videos you shared on a WhatsApp chat? Well, soon you might not have to worry about such things as the popular messaging app is working on a new Advanced chat privacy feature which will add another layer of security to your WhatsApp conversations, preventing others from saving media or exporting chats.

As per WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.11.2 for Android has a new Advanced chat privacy feature. This will block anyone trying to export a WhatsApp chat. Instead, it’ll show a pop-up informing them of the same, as shown in the screenshot below.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

With Advanced chat privacy enabled, any media you share in a chat won’t be saved on the recipient’s device automatically. This can come especially handy if you accidentally end up sharing sensitive or private photos, videos, or other media files. We are unsure whether it will block users from taking screenshots or manually saving the file.

It will also let everyone know that you have turned on advanced chat privacy, whether it’s a one-on-one thread or a group chat. The same applies when you disable it, adding a sense of transparency between you and your friends. The feature is currently under development, limited to a few beta testers, and will be available for everyone sometime later.

After banning people from screenshotting or saving profile photos, this seems like the next step in user privacy. I wholeheartedly support this upcoming advanced chat privacy feature and have a few suggestions of my own. Like, prevent others from forwarding your messages or taking a screenshot of the chat itself.

What do you think about this new WhatsApp feature? If you have any other suggestions, let us know in the comments down below.