WhatsApp Testing Dedicated AIs Tab for Quicker Access to Meta AI Chatbots

Back in July 2024, WhatsApp was testing an AI Studio custom chatbots feature powered by Meta AI. It was designed to allow users to engage with chatbots with varying AI personalities. The feature gradually started rolling out to the public and to make it easier to spot it, WhatsApp is about to add a dedicated AIs tab to the app.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Beta version 2.25.1.24 for Android will add a dedicated AIs tab replacing the Communities option. As you can see from the image, this tab will feature a variety of AI personas that you can pick and start chatting with. It essentially makes the AI Studio feature more prominent on the app and easily accessible.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

As you can see, these Meta AI avatars will be divided into various categories like Popular, Advice and Connection, Pop Culture, and Anime. However, it is also unclear whether this new tab will open up the option to create your own AI avatars on WhatsApp. Currently, the option to do so is only available from the AI Studio menu on Instagram.

It also begs the question about what happens to the current Communities tab. The image does not offer any indication of its position. I would guess that they shifted it to a filter in the main chat page, like Favorites and Groups. This would bring all the chat options in one place, giving AI its own space to shine.

A Push for AI Adoption or a Misstep?

Back when I tested Meta AI on WhatsApp, I concluded that it is a nice feature, one that feels alien to an app that is more of a private space. I had a positive outlook towards the integration, hoping my thoughts would change. But 9 months later, I still can’t come up with a use case for it.

And that’s not just me, as I have barely seen anyone talking or actively using AI on WhatsApp. This could be why the AI Studio feature went under the radar for most people. Therefore, this AIs tab could be Meta’s push to users to try out this feature. It was already present on Instagram, and there weren’t a lot of cheers for it there either.

But maybe people could latch on to it when these AI avatars come front and center. This feature is currently in Beta and will come out at a later date. So what are your thoughts on this separate AI tab on WhatsApp? Do you enjoy the AI benefits on WhatsApp, feel they are unnecessary, or find them underwhelming and could be better? Let us know in the comments.