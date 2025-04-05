WhatsApp Testing Mute and Video Off Options for Calls

Last month, we talked about WhatsApp bringing the ability to set the app as the default calling option on iPhones. But before that comes to fruition, the app is working on further refining its calling experience by introducing a new mute option, an option to turn off the camera before picking a call, and emoji reactions for video calls.

As per WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Beta version 2.25.10.16 for Android brings new calling enhancements. As you can tell from the screenshots, the app will now show a Mute option in the notification shade during an ongoing call. Currently, it only shows the end call button, and you need to open the app to mute it.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp will also bring a much-needed option to turn off your video before taking incoming video calls. This way, you can choose to keep the video off, in case you are not in a situation to take the call. This is one of those minor things that we all have wanted for quite a while, since you cannot turn off video unless you pick up the call as of now.

Last but not least, the app will also introduce emoji reactions for video conferences. It will let you react with up to 6 different emojis, making video calls more engaging and fun. I feel it will be especially useful in group calls, where you will be able to quickly show your agreement with a thumbs-up emoji.

All these new features are currently available to a limited number of beta users. But they will make their way to your devices in the upcoming months. These are some minor improvements that will go a long way toward enhancing your WhatsApp experience in the long term. I am glad the company is focusing on such things.