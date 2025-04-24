WhatsApp’s New Privacy Feature Will Prevent Media Auto-Save and Export

Earlier this month, we reported that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that prevent others from auto-saving your media shared in the chat. Now it seems like the feature is rolling out for everyone on WhatsApp, in the form of Advanced Chat Privacy. It is an added layer of security for your conversations, preventing your sensitive and private discussions from ever leaving your chat.

In their latest blog, WhatsApp revealed this extra layer of security called Advanced Chat Privacy. According to WhatsApp, “When the setting is on, you can block others from exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phone, and using messages for AI features. That way, everyone in the chat has greater confidence that no one can take what is being said outside the chat”.

Image Credit: WhatsApp

The option is available for both individual and group chats. However, it’s not active by default. So, you will have to enable it by going to everyone’s chat one by one. To do this, simply go to the chat where you want to turn on Advanced Chat Privacy. Tap on their name at the top. Then turn on the option from there.

To add an extra level of transparency, turning on the feature shows a system message in the chat. This will let others know that the feature is on. The same occurs when you turn it off, giving a clear message to the other person you are chatting with.

I personally think that this is a big step towards individual chat privacy. This will be especially useful when talking to someone new, where you don’t have that level of trust yet. At least, by having this feature on, you can stay assured that your images aren’t automatically downloaded on their device. Thus, preventing any misuse.

Advanced chat privacy is rolling out for both the Android and iPhone versions of WhatsApp. If you don’t see the feature yet, then update the app to the latest version. And tell us what you think about Advanced Chat Privacy in the comments below.