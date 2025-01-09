This New WhatsApp Feature Could Make Polls Even More Engaging

WhatsApp Channels have become quite popular since they have come out for everyone, and the company is constantly introducing new features and improvements to make channel interactions more fun and engaging on the app. One such mode of interaction is polls where members can vote their preference. And with the latest beta, WhatsApp is adding the ability to add photos to the polls feature on the app.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s latest beta version 2.25.1.17 for Android brings support for images in channel polls. This feature lets you add photos to every option when creating a poll. This adds a visual element but allows channel admins to make polls more fun or exciting.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

It also makes it easy to identify the purpose of WhatsApp polls, as some users can quickly identify the options from photos instead of having to read out each option. Do note that once you add an image to a single option, you will have to do so for the rest of them. This is to ensure consistency across all the provided options and easier readability for your audience.

The option to add images will be visible right next to poll options. So, you can rearrange it as you please. The feature is currently available for beta users and will soon roll out for everyone else at a later date. However, WhatsApp also plans to add this feature to group chats once it’s done testing the feature with channels.

This new feature is a good way to communicate with your channel’s audience, even if there is a language barrier. While I myself don’t use the channels feature that often, I can’t wait for image polls to arrive for group chats. But what are your thoughts about this upcoming feature? Let us know in the comments below.