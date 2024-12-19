You Can Now Call ChatGPT via Phone and Chat on WhatsApp

On the 10th day of the “12 days of OpenAI” announcements, OpenAI introduced direct call support to ChatGPT. Yes, you can now call ChatGPT via your phone and talk using your voice, just like traditional voice calls. OpenAI says when you have a poor internet connection or are using an old feature phone, you can simply dial 1-800-2428478 to talk to ChatGPT.

Keep in mind that this is only available to users who have US phone numbers. OpenAI says ChatGPT call is limited to 15 minutes per month, which is slightly on the lower side, but it’s still an interesting take on AI accessibility.

Image Credit: OpenAI via YouTube

Apart from that, users can now chat with ChatGPT on WhatsApp officially. You can save 1-800-2428478 as your contact and chat with ChatGPT on WhatsApp. The best part is that ChatGPT is available on WhatsApp all across the world. It uses the GPT-4o mini model and only comes with text support. You can’t analyze images or upload PDFs via ChatGPT’s WhatsApp chat.

OpenAI says more ChatGPT features are coming to WhatsApp. In the future, you will be able to connect your ChatGPT Plus account to WhatsApp in order to use premium features. So are you going to call ChatGPT for assistance? Let us know in the comments below.