WhatsApp Gets New Video Effects, Custom Group Calls Support

WhatsApp holds the top spot for the preferred messaging service for Billions of users, and its calling experience has reached a point that it can be considered as reliable as regular calls even with dodgy internet. However, the company is further fine-tuning its experience with an update that adds a few new features for WhatsApp voice and video calling.

First, when placing a group call, you can now choose which participant you wish to add and which one you want to leave out. This is perfect if you are thinking about planning a surprise party or don’t want to disturb that friend who is always busy.

Image Credit: WhatsApp

Back in October, we talked about WhatsApp introducing video call effects. The number of effects were limited back then which is why they are adding 10 new options. This includes the popular dog face filter to an underwater one. You can access them by tapping on the Magic wand icon. I honestly use these filters as my trump card these days to break an awkward silence during long video calls.

It’s not just the mobile app that got all the love. The desktop app also received refinements with a new dedicated call tab. Now you can not only place calls, but create call links or dial the number directly. This eliminates the hassle of having to pick up your phone to do it every time.

And lastly, video calls will not only be more reliable but also support higher resolution. So if you have decent enough connectivity, you can enjoy high-quality video sessions. This improvement is available for the mobile and desktop app both.

With this update onboard, WhatsApp has become the go-to option for making calls for many users including me. A number of people I know have mostly switched to WhatsApp calling as their defacto option. Even I am in the phase of the same transition. But what are your thoughts about these changes? Do you think you will use the new video call effects or place group calls while leaving out that one annoying friend? Let us know in the comments section below.