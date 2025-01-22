You Can Now Cross-Post Your WhatsApp Status on Facebook & Instagram

Sharing your WhatsApp status updates to your other social accounts has been a hassle to do so. But now the company is working on a new feature that will quickly let you share your WhatsApp status updates, simultaneously to Facebook and Instagram in one go.

Meta shared a blog post where they talked about WhatsApp integration in the Account Center. This will allow you to link your WhatsApp to the Accounts Center along with Facebook and Instagram profiles. It will also unlock the ability to cross-post WhatsApp status on Instagram as well as Facebook. The option will be present as Facebook Story and Instagram Story toggles inside the “Who can see my status” menu, which will be disabled by default.

Image Credit: Meta

The Accounts Center is a hub for your Facebook, Instagram, and Meta Quest accounts. It shows up on the settings page of both social media apps and lets you sign in with ease. Meta has stated that linking accounts will also simplify the sign-in process for WhatsApp as well. You will be able to do so using the username and password of your social media accounts if your number isn’t handy.

Your account won’t be linked by default, as it needs to be done manually. Linking your account to the Accounts Center won’t affect the end-to-end encryption that WhatsApp is popular for. So your data, chats, and media will all remain intact and even Meta won’t have access to it. Even after the reassurance, I have my concerns about connecting my WhatsApp account with Meta.

Though, I can see content creators opting for it to make it easier to cross post stories. This could also open the gates to share Instagram stories directly on WhatsApp, which is what I am actually excited for. But what are your thoughts about it? Would you be linking your WhatsApp account to the Accounts Center, or keep it as it is? Let us know in the comments below.