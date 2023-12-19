Latest WhatsApp Beta Tests Sharing Your Status on Instagram

Meta is working towards offering a more seamless cross-posting experience across its social media apps. And in its latest attempt, WhatsApp is testing the ability to share status updates on Instagram. For context, WhatsApp already lets you share your status as Facebook Stories. So you can expect the feature to work similarly, and here is everything we know so far.

This feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta version 2.23.26.17 on Android. It will allow WhatsApp users to share their Status as an Instagram Story without having to switch away from the messaging app. The option will be visible once you have shared a new status update as a little shortcut, as shown in the image below.

Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo

Once you share a Status update, you will see an Instagram icon next to the time and date for when the status was posted on WhatsApp. You can even enable or disable this feature from settings if you want to.

For this feature to work, you need to connect your Instagram account to WhatsApp and have the app installed on the same device as WhatsApp. You can head to the “Status privacy” settings to find the option to add your Instagram account if the feature is live for you.

The users will have complete control over which WhatsApp status they want to share and which one they don’t. Once this feature becomes available, you can upload your WhatsApp Status on Facebook and Instagram simultaneously.

Although there is no set date for this feature will be rolled out to all users in a stable release, the fact that it is included in beta suggests that it will be available soon. The ability to share your WhatsApp status on Instagram will come in quite handy as you won’t have to jump between apps to upload the same thing.

Given the popularity of Instagram, I believe many people will enjoy this upcoming feature. Talking of other new features, we recently saw the release of pinned messages in WhatsApp, which allows you to pin and highlight important information within individual or group chats.

What are your thoughts on the ability to cross-post WhatsApp Status to Instagram Stories? Let us know in the comments below.