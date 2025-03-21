WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Calls Meta AI for Advice

Meta AI is probably one of those features on WhatsApp that you either can’t live without or really don’t care for. Well, if you are in the former camp, then there’s some good news for you: The company is now testing the ability to have a call-like voice session with the Meta AI bot on WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.8.7 for Android reveals that the app will soon let you engage with Meta AI in a one-to-one voice session. Similar to ChatGPT Voice where you can get real-time replies. However, what’s interesting here is that you can continue your conversation even when you exit WhatsApp.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

As you can tell from the attached screenshots, you will see a notification informing you of the ongoing conversation when you exit WhatsApp. This is similar to how you get a persistent notification when you browse other apps while on a call.

You can tap the mute option to pause the interaction or disconnect anytime you want to end the voice chat. This new addition will make Meta AI more useful and an interactive experience as opposed to a typical chatbot which it is as of now.

This feature is currently under testing and hence rolling out to a limited number of users. I can’t help but notice that Meta is further increasing the prominence of Meta AI on WhatsApp. They are already working on a dedicated tab for AI on the app, and testing the ability to let you create your own AI personalities, as discussed in our January features list. What are your thoughts on this new feature? Let us know in the comments below.