iPhone Users May Soon Be Able to Set WhatsApp as Default Phone and Messaging App

The WhatsApp calling and texting experience has improved quite a lot over the years. So much so that many of us use the app as the preferred option for calls and texts over the stock apps. To make this experience even more seamless, WhatsApp is now working on the ability to set the app as the default Phone and Messages app on iPhones.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.74 update in the TestFlight app gives us a glimpse of how you will be able to replace the stock Phone and Messages app on iPhones with WhatsApp, as seen in the screenshot below.

Image Credit: WAABetaInfo

This means whenever you place a call, it will launch WhatsApp and place the call from there. This can prove to be quite a useful addition, as it removes the hassle of manually opening the app every time you want to perform these basic tasks.

This functionality is only rolling out to limited users running WhatsApp Beta as of now. There is no time window as to when we could see it become available for everyone, but I expect it to come out in the coming months.

While many of my contacts are already on WhatsApp, I still prefer the good old method of using the stock apps, since there is always the issue with internet connectivity when texting or calling someone via WhatsApp. That said, I can see it being useful for some people I know who only rely on the green bubble app for most of their communications.