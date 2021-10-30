WhatsApp Pay Is Offering Rs. 51 Cashback for UPI Payments in India

Last month, WhatsApp was spotted working on offering cashback for UPI payments. The Meta-owned company has now started rolling out its Rs. 51 cashback program for WhatsApp beta users in India.

WhatsApp Pay Rs. 51 Cashback in India

First reported by Business Insider India, WhatsApp will let you claim the cashback when you send money to different contacts. You can claim it five times and there are no minimum amount requirements. In other words, you can essentially send a total of Rs. 5 to five WhatsApp contacts and receive Rs. 255 in cashback. Even if those contacts don’t send you the original amount back, you get Rs. 250 through the WhatsApp Pay cashback program.

via Business Insider India

The catch here is that the program is available only on WhatsApp beta for Android at the moment. However, we could expect the company to expand the program to all Indian users in the coming weeks. We will have to wait to see if this WhatsApp Pay cashback program will help WhatsApp expand its UPI payments footprint in the country.

Furthermore, the wording in the banner suggests that you will have to send the money to five WhatsApp Pay contacts and not through their UPI ID or other leading UPI payment apps. We looked for WhatsApp Pay’s Rs. 51 cashback program on two WhatsApp beta accounts and it was unavailable on both of them, so the rollout seems to be selective at the moment.

In related WhatsApp Pay news, tipster WABetaInfo has spotted that WhatsApp is working on a digital wallet in collaboration with Novi payments company. The development comes at a time when Novi launched a standalone digital wallet app in the US and Guatemala.

Featured Image Courtesy: Business Insider India